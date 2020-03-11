The AccuVax MEDENT integration enhances patient safety, as it automatically transmits the provider’s immunization order to the AccuVax system, ensuring the correct dose is dispensed

Image: TruMed Systems and MEDENT announce AccuVax MEDENT integration. (Credit: Pixabay/Willfried Wende.)

Today, TruMed Systems and MEDENT announce the bidirectional integrated solution between the AccuVax Vaccine Management System and MEDENT’s all-in-one EHR system for healthcare professionals. The AccuVax MEDENT integration enhances patient safety, as it automatically transmits the provider’s immunization order to the AccuVax system, ensuring the correct dose is dispensed. In addition, AccuVax transmits the administered vaccine lot and expiration back to the patient chart in MEDENT, allowing accurate and timely billing and saving staff time transcribing information.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TruMed and provide the AccuVax MEDENT integration for our customers,” said MEDENT’s VP of Sales and Marketing Barbara Cuthbert. “AccuVax offers the emerging standard in vaccine storage and management for any immunization provider. No other vaccine system can provide an all-in-one solution that guarantees vaccine integrity, frees staff time, eliminates vaccine waste and maximizes patient safety. Combining AccuVax with MEDENT is the best solution that provides robust functionality and seamless interoperability that enhances our full offering to our customers.”

“The goals of both MEDENT and AccuVax are to help our customers create value and allow more time for patient care,” said Jesper Jensen, CEO of TruMed Systems. “We are proud to integrate with such a customer centered organization to expand on our workflow efficiencies and reduce charting requirements and greatly enhance patient safety by eliminating errors for all MEDENT customers around the country.”

Source: Company Press Release