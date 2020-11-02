Tru-D device delivers a measured dose of UVC energy to eliminate the persistent pathogens in the room space

Infection prevention products and solutions provider PDI Healthcare has unveiled new data showing its patented Sensor360 technology in Tru-D SmartUVC is effective in inactivating SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Tru-D device is designed to deploy a layered approach for manual disinfection of the virus using Sani-Cloth brand disinfectants and enhanced terminal virus inactivation.

The device delivers a measured dose of UVC energy from a single location in the room, to eliminate the persistent pathogens in the open space.

Tru-D SmartUVC clinical affairs director Alice Brewer said: “These data validate our technology is highly effective at inactivating SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces and reinforces our mission to help healthcare facilities provide the cleanest environment possible for both patients and staff.

“Our testing was conducted using actual SARS-CoV-2 virus as opposed to a surrogate to ensure the results reflected real-world situations.”

Tru-D robot showed 3 to 4 log10 reduction of SARS-CoV-2 virus in testing

An independent laboratory for environmental, food and life science testing for businesses, has carried out the efficacy testing.

The testing showed that Tru-D robot resulted in 3 to 4 log10 reduction of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at up to 14 feet in both direct and shadowed areas.

The device is claimed to be the only portable UVC system with patented Sensor360 technology, which calculates the accurate dose of UVC energy required for inactivation.

Also, the technology will enable customisation for room variables including size, shape, surface reflectivity and contents.

Tru-D SmartUVC president Chuck Dunn said: “Tru-D SmartUVC is proud to partner with hundreds of hospitals nationwide to help protect the integrity of their healthcare environments.

“Our past decades work of reducing risk for patients and staff is more important than ever as we work towards the new normal of healthcare consumers environmental hygiene expectations.

“While manual cleaning remains a critical part of disinfection, in one cycle, the Tru-D robot inactivates unwanted pathogens that may have been left behind.”