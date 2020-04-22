The SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test Kit is a rapid, accurate and simple point-of-care IgG-IgM combined antibody test kit that detects COVID-19

Trividia Health plans to launch a new SARS-CoV-2 antibody test kit. (Credit: Pixabay/Darko Stojanovic)

US-based medical device company Trividia Health has unveiled its plans to launch a new diagnostic test kit to enable the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The launch of SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test Kit constitutes the first phase of the Trividia Health’s plans to aid in the detection of the coronavirus.

The company is currently in the process to scale up production of the new test kit.

Trividia Health president and CEO Scott Verner said: “Trividia Health is committed to providing healthcare professionals the tools they need to quickly test patients and triage the virus on a massive scale. We hope this relieves some of the stress on our healthcare system and allows for readiness in advance of future COVID-19 virus outbreaks.

“We are proud to provide this product and deliver accurate, fast results to patients and healthcare professionals that need testing solutions at an affordable cost.”

Trividia SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test Kit will provide results within 15 to 20 minutes

Trividia said that its SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test Kit is a rapid, accurate and simple point-of-care IgG-IgM combined antibody test kit that detects IgM and IgG antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Traditional test methods require a lab or proprietary analyzer, while the SARS-CoV-2 test is an easy two step operation, and the sample volume required for the test is only 10 microliters of whole blood.

The test has been designed to provide rapid screening and offers a fast and convenient way for healthcare professionals to provide patient results within 15 to 20 minutes.

In addition, the tests would help identify potential patients and asymptomatic carriers to prevent secondary transmission and assure timely treatment measures.

Trividia said that its SARS-CoV-2 antibody test kits are intended for use only by clinical laboratories or healthcare professionals for point-of-care testing, and not for at-home testing.

Under the second phase of its plan, the company will introduce a traditional instrument based molecular diagnostic test, which is a part of the confirmation process of the virus.

The company intends to commercialise the test kits through major retailers including Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Walmart, other leading pharmacies, and major distributors including McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen, along with state and federal government agencies.