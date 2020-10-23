The companies will market the FDA, EUA authorized, Assure/FaStep Point-of-Care Covid-19 antibody tests

Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF) (“Todos”), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, along with Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that the companies have entered into a distribution agreement whereby Adial has granted Todos Medical non-exclusive sub-distribution rights to the Assure/FaStep® and EcoStep® point-of-care (POC) antibody tests (the “Tests”). The Assure/FaStep received the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a serology (antibody) POC test for COVID-19 using fingerstick blood samples as compared with current approved tests that only utilize serum, plasma, or a venous blood draw. See the FDA news release here.

As a result of the FDA’s EUA, fingerstick blood samples can now be utilized with the Tests in POC settings, including doctors’ offices, hospitals, urgent care centers, emergency rooms, or other locations where there is a licensed healthcare professional. The Tests were initially authorized for emergency use in July 2020, to help identify individuals with antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior COVID-19 infection, but as with all competing rapid COVID-19 test kits, were not yet authorized for fingerstick blood sample use.

“Adding a rapid, fingerstick antibody test that has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA as a point-of-care test to our portfolio is expected to dramatically increase the settings in which we are able to provide COVID-19 antibody testing for our growing list of clients,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President and CEO of Todos Medical. “We have now established a strong network of high-complexity CLIA lab clients who are implementing our PCR solutions, and we will now add rapid tests to our emerging pharmacy and skilled nursing facility point-of-care sales channel. We believe there is significant synergy in selling complementary COVID-19 tests in the marketplace.”

“This agreement with Todos adds a new element to our sales strategy,” said William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals. “Todos is seeking to provide comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 testing to their clients, and this agreement allows us to access a new category of clients for Adial. Our agreement was entered into following multiple sales of these Tests to Todos and therefore, we see a market demand from Todos’ clients for these instant and efficient antibody tests to help combat the international COVID-19 pandemic.”

