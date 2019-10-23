Tobii Dynavox has launched the device in smaller I-13 and the larger I-16 variants, with advanced features including a partner window and an eye tracking performance

Image: I-Series is a light-weight, fast, and durable integrated device. Photo: Courtesy of Sabine GENET from Pixabay.

US-based speech generating devices provider Tobii Dynavox has unveiled the next generation of the I-Series, a communication device featuring the company’s latest eye tracking sensor IS5.

Tobii Dynavox said that the new I-Series has been designed to be the lightest, fastest and most durable device for people with disabilities including cerebral palsy and ALS.

Tobii Dynavox CEO Fredrik Ruben said: “Eye tracking unlocks a world of possibilities and with this new device, built on years of research and customer feedback, we have pushed the limits of what a communication device can do.

“Our goal with the new I-Series is to create the best possible experience and empower our users in their daily lives for increased independence.”

The company has rolled out the device in smaller I-13 and the larger I-16 variants, with advanced features including a partner window and an eye tracking performance, based on the latest eye tracking sensor IS5.

The partner window is a second screen located on the back of the device that displays the phrases typed, to enable true face-to-face communication.

I-Series has been designed with a medical graded and IP54 rated magnesium chassis that makes the device more durable and enables it to withstand water, dust, drops and hits.

In addition to the advanced screen, the device features advanced computer control, through an exclusive desktop control tool that allows the user to interact with and control the device using eyes.

The programmable buttons placed on the front of the device are accessible with eye tracking and touch would facilitate greater flexibility and independence for the user.

Furthermore, the I-Series features the most advanced functionality, which allows users to turn on the device only using their eyes. The feature increases the user’s independence and helps to preserve the battery life of the device.

Jeff Fogel, a youth sports coach diagnosed with ALS, said: “The I-Series has made it possible for me to continue to do what ALS otherwise would have taken away from me. I can keep in touch with friends on Facebook, enjoy the latest shows on Netflix and go to live concerts. But most importantly, I can continue to coach the kids in basketball, football and deliver my pre and post-game speeches to them.”