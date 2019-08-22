The Icellator X features a user-friendly touchscreen interface that is adaptable to multiple languages

Image: Tissue Genesis' new fully enclosed and automated Icellator X system efficiently isolates stem cells from a patient's fat tissue. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Tissue Genesis, LLC.

Tissue Genesis, a leading developer of cell therapy processing systems, announced today that an initial group of patients was successfully treated in the first clinical application of its Icellator X technology at the Okyanos Center for Regenerative Medicine in Freeport, Bahamas.

The new fully enclosed and automated system generated a higher yield of stem cells from adipose (fat) tissue than had been previously possible.

The patients received stem cell therapy at the Okyanos clinic for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis. In each case, Icellator X derived more than 100 million regenerative cells from the patients’ own adipose or fat tissue obtained through liposuction to treat their conditions. This higher yield of cells is important as it has the potential to produce more reliable and reproducible results for patients.

“Launching this next generation device marks a major milestone for our company,” said Ben Chlebina, General Manager, Tissue Genesis. “We are now focusing on expanding the Icellator X into our clinical programs across the United States, as well as launching of our clinical and commercial efforts globally.”

The Icellator X features a user-friendly touchscreen interface that is adaptable to multiple languages. With its single-use disposable treatment kit to ensure sterility and a patient’s own fat tissue, it generates an enzyme-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) therapeutic product through a process which takes approximately one hour.

“The Tissue Genesis team designed the Icellator X to become the gold standard in automated stem cell isolation,” said Dr. Rolf Wolters, Director of Product Management, Tissue Genesis. “We incorporated advanced hardware and software technologies to significantly boost Icellator X’s performance over our first-generation, industry-leading Icellator model.”

Patients at the Okyanos clinic received treatments from Icellator X machines on site. More patients are scheduled for treatment at the clinic using the Icellator X in the coming weeks.

“Our clinical team at Okyanos found the Icellator X to be simple to use and highly efficient,” said Dr. Vincent Burton, President, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Anesthesiologist, Okyanos Center for Regenerative Medicine. “The high yield of target cells is extraordinary and will ultimately deliver better outcomes for our patients who suffer with neurologic, orthopedic and autoimmune conditions.”

Tissue Genesis is a Houston-based company providing enzyme-derived autologous cell therapy processing solutions using high-performance, point-of-care technology to extract adult stem cells from adipose tissue.

Tissue Genesis is a Houston-based company providing enzyme-derived autologous cell therapy processing solutions using high-performance, point-of-care technology to extract adult stem cells from adipose tissue.

