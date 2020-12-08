The new combo test facilitates the in vitro diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A/B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) A/B infections

The new combo kit allows laboratories to expand their existing Covid-19 testing menu for respiratory samples, (Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc)

Medical technology company Thermo Fisher Scientific has secured CE mark approval for its TaqPath Covid-19, Flu A/B, RSV Combo Kit.

The new combo test has been developed for the in vitro diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A/B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) A/B infections.

With the new kit, laboratories will be able to run a single test for SARS-CoV-2, influenza (flu) A/B, and RSV for the detection and differentiation of diseases with similar clinical symptoms.

The kit helps in delivering the required information for the diagnosis and monitoring of spreading of the respiratory illnesses in around three hours.

Thermo Fisher stated that the new combo kit allows laboratories to expand their existing Covid-19 testing menu for respiratory samples, in addition to maintaining low operational costs and workflow simplicity.

The kit consists of Applied Biosystems Pathogen Interpretive Software, which automatically converts genetic analysis data into a readable report to minimise the risk of user interpretation error.

Thermo Fisher’s genetic sciences president Mark Smedley said: “We knew that this season’s surge in Covid-19 infections could coincide with cases of influenza and RSV, so we worked quickly to develop a PCR-based diagnostic kit for detecting and differentiating these illnesses simultaneously.

“Our new kit provides laboratories with the ability to diagnose and monitor the spread of Covid-19 and similar illnesses, which may require different patient management, including quarantining measures.”

In August this year, Thermo Fisher opened its new production facility in Lenexa, Kansas, to manufacture viral transport media (VTM) for Covid-19 sample collection.

The new facility, which has added 120,000ft2 of manufacturing capacity, was built with an investment of $40m.