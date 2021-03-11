The TaqMan panel is a customisable menu of 22 verified real-time PCR assays for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 mutations

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, has introduced Applied Biosystems TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel.

The TaqMan panel is a customisable menu of 22 verified real-time PCR assays for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 mutations.

According to the company, the assays facilitate surveillance of variants, which are responsible for Covid-19 infections in specific regions across the globe. These assays will help laboratories to select mutations intended for tracking.

The assays also allow laboratories to meet various levels of testing requirement with real-time PCR instruments they already use, said the company.

The TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel has the potential to run a few or hundreds of samples for the identification of one or multiple mutations.

Based on TaqMan SNP genotyping assay technology, the panel has the capacity to deliver results within one hour.

TaqMan SNP genotyping assay technology will help in the efficient detection and differentiation of mutations.

Thermo Fisher Scientific genetic sciences business president Mark Smedley said: “With an evolving virus, having up to date, reliable and accurate information is critical in fighting back.

“With this panel, we’re empowering researchers and clinicians by putting another tool in their hands to monitor changes in the virus so they can make informed and effective decisions for overall public health.”

Last month, Thermo Fisher secured an emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Applied Biosystems TaqPath Covid-19, Flu A, Flu B combo kit.