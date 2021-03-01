Mesa Biotech’s Accula System is an easy-to-use and point-of-care PCR-based testing platform for infectious disease diagnosis

Thermo Fisher Scientific has completed the acquisition of point-of-care molecular diagnostic company Mesa Biotech for $450m.

With the acquisition is now closed, Mesa Biotech will be included into Thermo Fisher’s life sciences solution segment. The acquired business is expected to add revenue of around $200m in 2021.

Mesa Biotech offers an easy-to-use and point-of-care PCR-based testing platform called Accula System for infectious disease diagnosis.

The platform is said to facilitate rapid and precise testing at physician offices, pharmacies and other settings. It has the potential to deliver results in 30 minutes.

Mesa Biotech’s existing platform consists of tests for flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and Strep A, in addition to Covid-19.

The company secured 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) waivers from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Accula Flu A/Flu B, RSV and Strep A tests.

In addition, Mesa Biotech received CE-IVD mark approval for the Flu A/Flu B and RSV assays.

Thermo Fisher executive vice president and chief operating officer Mark Stevenson said: “Mesa Biotech is an important part of our strategy to expand the benefits of molecular diagnostics at the point of care, starting with Covid-19 testing.

“By combining Thermo Fisher’s operational excellence, access to raw materials and existing distribution and sales channels with Mesa’s innovative platform, we can rapidly scale manufacturing volume, drive cost efficiencies and bring much-needed diagnostics to market faster and at greater scale.”

In August last year, Thermo Fisher announced that its bid to acquire molecular diagnostics company QIAGEN has lapsed.

Qiagen is a Dutch molecular diagnostics firm that offers sample to insight solutions and automation solutions to isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials.

Thermo Fisher has initially signed an agreement on 2 March 2020, to acquire Qiagen at a price of €39 ($44.3) per share in cash, valued at a total of $11.5bn.