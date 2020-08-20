Ion Torrent Genexus System automates the specimen-to-report workflow and reduces the turnaround times for NGS to provide the results within 24 hours

New Thermo Fisher Scientific headquarters in Waltham, MA. (Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific has developed a new portfolio of hematology-oncology assays for the Ion Torrent Genexus System, its turnkey next-generation sequencing (NGS) solution.

The global healthcare firm said that understanding the genetics behind acute malignancies is crucial in haematology oncology to rapidly determine best way to address the disease.

Its Ion Torrent Genexus System is designed to automate the specimen-to-report workflow and reduces the turnaround times for NGS to provide the results within 24 hours.

Thermo Fisher Scientific clinical next-generation sequencing and oncology president Garret Hampton said: “We are driven to provide solutions that will enable our customers to generate answers faster in areas where NGS can make a real difference for the future of healthcare.

“Heme-oncology is another critical sector that is in need of this game-changing technology, which is why we will continue to innovate by expanding our portfolio of assays and work to democratize NGS.”

Oncomine Myeloid Assay GX is the first among the new portfolio of assays

The Oncomine Myeloid Assay GX is the first among the portfolio of assays from the new suite of hematology-oncology solutions, and its new panel would enable simultaneous analysis of DNA mutations and RNA fusion transcripts in myeloid samples within one day.

Also, the assay enables researchers to profile 40 DNA targets and 29 fusion driver genes, for detection of more than 600 fusion isotypes, and identify biomarkers related to myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN), acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Conventional analysis of myeloid samples encompasses serial single-gene testing to identify the specific genetic drivers of the mutation. The process is laborious and time-taking with the growing number of known biomarkers.

In AML cases with rapidly deteriorating conditions, clinicians request STAT testing, pushing the sample to the front of the queue for immediate analysis, which may disrupt the laboratory’s workflow.

The Oncomine Myeloid Assay GX enhances the detection of related biomarkers, including TP53, CEBPA, NPM1, RUNX1, PML-RARA, IDH 1, IDH 2 and FLT3-ITD, associated with poor prognosis in AML.

Thermo Fisher intends to introduce additional hematology-oncology clinical research assays for B-cell and T-cell clonality and somatic hypermutation assessment through immune repertoire sequencing

In addition, the company is also planning to introduce a lymphoid gene panel that covers a complete set of targets for a range of lymphoid neoplasms.