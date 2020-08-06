The high-throughput molecular diagnostic testing system has the capacity to analyse up to 6,000 samples in a single day

Thermo Fisher has introduced high-throughput automated testing solution for Covid-19. (Credit: Daniel Roberts from Pixabay)

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced a new automated and real-time PCR solution to address the rising global demand for Covid-19 testing.

The Amplitude Solution is a molecular diagnostic testing system, which is said to leverage the firm’s Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 Flex Real-time PCR instruments in combination with liquid handling products from Tecan Group.

With a capacity to analyse up to 6,000 samples in a single day, the high-throughput Amplitude Solution enables laboratories to double or triple their testing capacity.

The Amplitude Solution uses the company’s Applied Biosystems TaqPath Covid-19 Combo Kit, which is a sensitive multiplex diagnostic test that includes the assays and controls required for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2.

The system is also comprised of instruments from Tecan’s Fluent Laboratory Workstation family, which includes liquid-handling solutions for laboratory automation. Tecan’s Partnering Business will help supply the Fluent instruments.

As part of this offering, Amplitude Solution customers will sign a supply agreement with Thermo Fisher to secure an up-front and confirmed supply of reagents and consumables.

Thermo Fisher has expanded diagnostic testing to over 50 countries

Thermo Fisher is planning to file the application with the US Food and Drug Administration to secure emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the high-throughput molecular diagnostic testing system. It is also planning for additional authorisations across the globe.

According to Thermo Fisher, the company has expanded diagnostic testing to over 50 countries across the globe and currently holds the capacity to produce over 10 million Covid-19 test reactions per week.

Thermo Fisher Scientific chairman, president and CEO Marc Casper said: “Increased testing capability is an essential part of any community’s plan to reopen schools and businesses.

“Current approaches to scale up testing require substantial resources and personnel. This more automated, high-throughput solution will enable laboratories around the world to increase testing volumes and help the public get their test results faster.”

In May this year, Thermo Fisher unveiled its plans to develop a total antibody Covid-19 test in collaboration with WuXi Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic.