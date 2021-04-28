Investment to support the global expansion of leading manufacturer of precision medical components and devices

The Private Equity Fund of Gilde Healthcare acquires German medtech company Acti-Med. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

The Private Equity fund of Gilde Healthcare, a specialist healthcare investor, has acquired Acti-Med, a leading international developer and manufacturer of high-quality medical components and devices for the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Founded in 1997, Germany-based Acti-Med focuses on tailor-made, highly-regulated, cannulas and cannula systems for pharmaceutical and medical applications, jointly developed with international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Headquartered in Freiensteinau (Germany) and with operations in Kozerkí (Poland), Acti-Med has attracted clients from all around the world by combining the highest development and engineering capabilities, offering superior quality and operational flexibility. Recent expansions into promising adjacent end markets, supported by innovative best-in-class products highlight the company’s ambitions for growth.

Gilde Healthcare will collaborate with Acti-Med to further strengthen and expand its product portfolio in both the Ready for Market and Ready for Clean room segments, as well as further expand its manufacturing and design capacity to serve its increasing demands from its Pharma and Medical Device customers.

Andreas Schwalb, Founder and CEO of Acti-Med added: “Acti-Med has had a truly exciting journey over the last 24 years and I am proud to look back on how we have grown our company from scratch into a global leader in our field. I would like to thank everyone at Acti-Med for their invaluable contributions. Now is the right time in our development to bring significant new investment and competencies to support our growth. We are pleased to have attracted Gilde Healthcare, who bring deep sector knowledge and a constructive, collaborative mindset. I look forward to working with Gilde Healthcare for Acti-Med’s successful future.”

Rafael Natanek, Partner at Gilde Healthcare, added: “We are pleased to complete this acquisition of Acti-Med, a highly regarded contract manufacturer of tailor-made cannula and cannula systems with promising growth opportunities. The company has, through its design-skills, high-quality manufacturing, and ability to adapt been able to achieve rapid growth with current and new customers. We are excited to be investing in the companies continued growth and look forward supporting the management as we consider additional options, such as strategic acquisitions.”

The shareholders of Acti-Med have been advised by DZ BANK Corporate Finance as exclusive M&A advisor.

Source: Company Press Release