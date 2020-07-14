ProAir Digihaler features Bluetooth Wireless Technology sensors that connect to a companion mobile smartphone app to provide the inhaler event information

Teva Canada centre of excellence for penicillin products. (Credit: Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine/Wikipedia.)

Teva Respiratory, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical, has launched its ProAir Digihaler (albuterol sulfate 117mcg) Inhalation Powder for patients with asthma and COPD.

ProAir Digihaler is a prescription medicine indicated for patients aged four years and older to treat or prevent bronchospasm in people who have reversible obstructive airway disease, and to prevent exercise-induced bronchospasm (EIB).

The inhaler device comprises built-in Bluetooth Wireless Technology sensors that connect to a companion mobile smartphone app to provide the inhaler event information.

Teva Pharmaceuticals North America commercial executive vice president Brendan O’Grady said: “The launch of ProAir Digihaler and its companion app provides a great opportunity for bringing a new digital health tool to asthma and COPD patients in the US.

“We are especially proud to provide our first Digihaler product at a time when digital health technology is growing and continues to transform patient care, since it will enable patients to electronically record and monitor their rescue inhaler use.”

US FDA approved ProAir Digihaler in December 2018

Teva said that its ProAir Digihaler inhaler detects, records and stores objective inhaler event data, including timestamp and inhalation characteristics including peak inspiratory flow.

The device allows patients to view the data on the ProAir Digihaler app, which provides information on improvements required to their inhaler technique.

In addition, patients can share their inhaler data with healthcare providers (HCPs) for the assessment and management of the condition.

ProAir Digihaler received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2018.

ProAir Digihaler is a part of the company’s Digihaler family of products, which includes AirDuo Digihaler (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol) Inhalation Powder and ArmonAir Digihaler (fluticasone propionate) Inhalation Powder.

Teva Pharmaceuticals global marketing and portfolio executive vice president Sven Dethlefs said: “It is our belief that ProAir Digihaler and the companion app will help address an unmet need for HCPs by providing objective rescue inhaler use data when managing their patients.

“Ultimately, this technology may help patients who use ProAir Digihaler and its accompanying app to have a better-informed dialogue with their HCP about their disease management and treatment decisions.”