Tesseract Health has secured $80m in an oversubscribed Series B financing round to boost the development of its Tesseract iC eye-imaging diagnostic technology platform.

Foresite Capital, Glenview Capital and Opaleye are the investors participated in the financing round.

The company will use the funds to carry out research to accelerate the Tesseract iC platform, which is designed to help diagnose a wide range of diseases without drawing blood.

The funds will also help the company to speed efforts to obtain the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and international regulatory clearances, as well as scale up the manufacturing of the Tesseract iC platform.

According to the company, the funds will also support to further enhance Tesseract’s unique AI capabilities and prepare the firm for commercial launch.

Tesseract Health founder Dr Jonathan Rothberg said: “Our mission is to democratize healthcare on a global scale.

“Tesseract aims to disrupt healthcare by leveraging the wealth of information that exists in the human eye to promote health equity. Everyone, anywhere, must have access to life saving diagnostic information. With Tesseract’s device, we believe they will.”

The portable Tesseract iC platform is a binocular eye imaging device that can be operated by anyone, thereby allowing to support post-Covid world focused on cloud-connected telemedicine.

The Tesseract iC platform consists of a novel chemical sensor and combined, multiple dimensions of imaging technology and AI to image the retina.

Tesseract Health is part of 4Catalyzer, a health technology accelerator.