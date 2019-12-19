AmCAD-UO solution enables fast evaluation of sleep apnea root cause and provides assessment for moderate/severe OSA patients

Image: Terason will provide ultrasound imaging technology for AmCAD-UO. Photo: Courtesy of falco from Pixabay.

US-based medical ultrasound imaging firm Terason has partnered with Taiwan-based AmCad BioMed to offer its ultrasound imaging technology for the latter’s advanced Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) solution.

AmCad BioMed’s OSA solution AmCAD-UO is designed to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse and Terason’s ultrasound imaging technology to reconstruct the upper airway ultrasound images taken from awake patients.

AmCad BioMed president Yi -Li Lee said: “We are very optimistic that the deployment of our AmCAD®-UO solution at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center will pave the way to broad acceptance in an industry that is looking for a more efficient way to evaluate obstructive sleep apnea.

“Our unique technology and partnership with Terason open endless possibilities for clinical research, prediction of surgery success, treatment analysis and follow-ups.”

AmCAD-UO solution is claimed to be the first FDA approved solution for upper airway assessment, and is expected to enable physicians to evaluate the root cause of sleep apnea in less time and provide assessment for moderate/severe OSA patients.

The ultrasound imaging technology provider said that the collaboration will address the market requirement for effective solutions that enable physicians to evaluate the risk of OSA.

In addition, the AmCAD-UO solution has completed the first US use at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Centre, a not-for-profit medical complex in Cleveland, Ohio, US.

Terason is a business division of Teratech, a global medical ultrasound imaging company, and is engaged in producing portable ultrasound products and technologies for clinicians, hospitals, outpatient centres, and OEM partners.

Terason CEO and founder Alice Chiang said: “We are pleased that our ultrasound imaging technology is being combined with AmCad’s AI and advanced signal processing to change the way physicians assess and diagnose obstructive sleep apnea.

“Using the intuitive solution that leverages the superior clarity of Terason’s ultrasound images, physicians can access diagnostic information about their patient’s upper airway in less than an hour – turning a formerly inefficient process into a convenient outpatient procedure.”