Tasso-M20 device allows to collect, store and transport samples for analysis related to drug level or biomarker monitoring

Tasso-M20 device can be used by pharmaceutical companies, medical institutions and government health centres. (Credit: Business Wire)

Healthcare company Tasso has secured CE mark approval for its at-home whole dried blood sample device called Tasso-M20.

The new self-sampling blood collection device has achieved all of the performance, safety, and relevant product requirements of the European Union (EU), said the company.

The approval allows pharmaceutical companies, medical institutions and government health centres across the EU and other CE Mark geographies to use the Tasso-M20 device.

It serves as a convenient, engaging and friendly decentralised blood testing solution for pharmaceutical firms in conducting faster and simpler clinical trials.

The new device has been developed to collect, store and transport samples for analysis associated with drug level or biomarker monitoring, which consist of small molecules, proteins, antibodies, or nucleic acids.

The device allows patients to collect four dried samples with a controlled volume of 20μL at home. It allows stable shipping for processing at qualified laboratories.

In addition, the company offers shipping and logistics support to the companies to further simplify the complete workflow.

Tasso CEO and co-founder Ben Casavant said: “We are now witnessing a complete paradigm shift toward convenient patient care, with telemedicine appointments, virtual clinical trials, and remote patient monitoring applications all rising in prevalence.

“These decentralised health applications will persist beyond the Covid-19 pandemic because they empower more actionable clinical data and better outcomes for patients.”

The Tasso-M20 device is said to complement the Tasso-SST device for liquid blood diagnostics.

In July last year, Tasso secured $17m in a Series A funding round to scale production of its at-home blood collection systems.

The funding round was led by Hambrecht Ducera Growth Ventures, with participation from Foresite Capital, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Vertical Venture Partners, Techstars, and Cedars-Sinai.

Tasso also stated that its products are adopted by global academic medical institutions, government agencies and pharmaceutical organisations for different applications such as chronic disease monitoring, infectious disease surveillance, athletic and sports testing, virtual clinical trials, and global health.