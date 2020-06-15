Tandem Diabetes Care presents positive real-world data from automated insulin delivery systems at American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

Tandem Diabetes Care, a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today presented positive real-world data from early use of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed loop technology, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in sensor Time in Range (70-180 mg/dL) in people living with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes with no increase in hypoglycemia (<70 mg/dL). The data was presented in two separate poster presentations this morning during the 80th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association.

“We are proud to see that early adopters of Control-IQ technology are experiencing real-world outcomes consistent with or better than those observed in the pivotal study,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. “We are also thrilled to see positive outcomes being presented by independent investigators from clinical research using our automated insulin delivery systems in pediatric populations.”

Control-IQ Hybrid Closed Loop Technology Presentations

Control-IQ Technology in the Real World: The First 30 Days

Poster Presentation (95-LB)

Category: 12-D Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology—Insulin Delivery Systems

This poster reported outcomes from a retrospective analysis of users who uploaded at least 30 days of data to the t:connect® web application before and after initiation of Control-IQ technology as of March 11, 2020 and had at least 75 percent continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) use during this time (n=1,659). Use of Control-IQ technology led to a 10 percent increase (p<0.001) in median sensor Time in Range (70-180 mg/dL) to 78 percent, due to a 10 percent decrease in sensor time >180mg/dL and a 0.1 percent decrease of sensor time <70mg/dL. Users experienced 96 percent time in closed loop automation.

Glycemic Outcomes for People with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Using Control-IQ Technology: Real World Data from Early Adopters

Poster Presentation (126-LB)

Category: 12-F Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology—Other Therapeutic Agents

This poster reported outcomes from a retrospective analysis of users who uploaded at least 14 days of data to the t:connect web application before and after initiation of Control-IQ technology as of March 11, 2020 and had at least 75 percent CGM use during this time. People with type 1 diabetes (n=2,896) showed a 9 percent increase in median sensor Time in Range (p<0.001), and a 0.04 percent decrease in sensor time <70 mg/dL (<0.001). Users with type 2 diabetes (n=144) experienced a 6 percent increase in median sensor Time in Range (p<0.001). Median time spent <70 mg/dL remained unchanged (0.2 percent). Both groups experienced 96 percent time in closed loop automation.

Upcoming Basal-IQ Predictive Low Glucose Suspend Technology Presentation

Reduction in Self-Reported Adverse Events Related to Severe Hypoglycemia in Individuals Using A Predictive Low Glucose System: Results from a Real-World Setting

Oral Presentation (267-OR)

Session: Hypoglycemia – Guts and Garters

Monday, June 15, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. Central Time

This presentation will review reductions in self-reported adverse events related to severe hypoglycemia, including paramedic visits, emergency room visits and hospital admissions.