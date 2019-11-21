All in-warranty t:slim X2 pump users in Canada will have the option to add Basal-IQ technology to their existing pump free of charge via remote software update in February 2020

Image: Tandem Diabetes Care has announced Health Canada approval of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ technology. Photo: courtesy of Arek Socha from Pixabay.

Tandem Diabetes Care, a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, announced Health Canada approval of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ technology.

Basal-IQ technology, a predictive low-glucose suspend (PLGS) algorithm, utilizes sensor values from an integrated Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to help reduce the frequency and duration of low-glucose events (hypoglycemia).

All in-warranty t:slim X2 pump users in Canada will have the option to add Basal-IQ technology to their existing pump free of charge via remote software update in February 2020.1 Tandem expects to begin shipping t:slim X2 pumps with Basal-IQ technology to new customers in the first quarter of 2020.

The t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ technology has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from current users and we are thrilled to bring its benefits to our customers in Canada,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. “Our ability to provide in-warranty t:slim X2 pump users a software update to add Basal-IQ technology to their current pumps using a personal computer is unparalleled in the industry and further differentiates the t:slim X2 insulin pump from other devices on the market.”

Benefits of Basal-IQ Technology:

Predicts and helps prevent lows – Using Dexcom G6 CGM values, the Basal-IQ feature looks ahead 30 minutes and suspends insulin when glucose is predicted to drop below 4.4 mmol/L (80 mg/dL) or if glucose is currently below 3.9 mmol/L (70 mg/dL). The system resumes insulin once sensor glucose values start to rise.

No fingersticks* – With Dexcom G6 CGM integration, the Basal-IQ feature works with no fingersticks required for mealtime dosing or calibration. Other benefits of the Dexcom G6 CGM include an extended 10-day wear, acetaminophen blocking2, and the ability to share real-time CGM data with up to 10 followers.3

Works silently in the background – No additional alerts or alarms are required to use Basal-IQ technology compared to standard CGM-enabled pumps. Users can choose whether or not to receive alerts when insulin is suspended and resumed based on their personal preference.

No complicated modes to manage – The Basal-IQ feature has no complicated settings to manage and operates without constant input or interaction. The user only has to decide whether they want the feature on or off.

Standard Features of the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump:

Small and discreet – The t:slim X2 pump is up to 38 percent smaller than other pumps4, yet can hold up to 300-units of insulin.

Can be used with or without the Basal-IQ feature or CGM – When advanced features are turned off, the t:slim X2 pump removes the CGM chart from the screen and puts the Bolus and Option buttons front and center for easy access.

Source: Company Press Release