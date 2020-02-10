Tael Ecosystem offers anti-counterfeit technology, and the new medical license would enable protection of several new products in the category

The new medical license allows the Tael Ecosystem to protect new products. (Credit: Tael Ecosystem.)

Tael Ecosystem, a provider of safe-product ecosystem, through its company Techrock, has acquired a medical license, to expand the product portfolio and safeguard the new industry, which is prone to counterfeits.

The company said that the acquisition of medical license is expected to facilitate protection of several new products, through its anti-counterfeit technology.

Tael Ecosystem intends to introduce the preventive healthcare products, including contraceptives and adult lifestyle products as first products into the new category.

Tael CEO Alexander Busarov said: “The acquisition of a Class II medical devices license is the first step in a significant expansion which will see us tapping into not just new product categories but a new industry altogether.

“Protecting consumers through our technology has always been our primary goal and we’re excited to share the names of brands joining our platform as we finalize agreements.”

Tael Ecosystem uses NFC labels for consumer verification of product authenticity

The products would join the more than 360 other technology-protected SKUs, which are available to the users in more than 500 cities in China, said the company.

According to the company, pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and adult toys are the product categories that are heavily counterfeited, and are in need of a protective solution. The fake products could potentially cause health risks for consumers.

Tael Ecosystem claimed that it deploys advanced RFID and blockchain technology to protect consumers from product tampering, and combat the counterfeiting.

The company offers anti-counterfeit labels, to be placed on the product packaging, which can be touched by the consumers using mobile phones to authenticate the product.

In addition, the labels are incentivised to receive Tael points, as part of the Tael Ecosystem loyalty system. The Taels earned can be used to buy products in the Tael ecosystem, and can be redeemed for further discounts on the platform.