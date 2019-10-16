TraumaFX is the global market leader in innovative medical simulation and training technologies that improve survivability of severe injuries on the battlefield and in civilian casualty situations

Tactical Medical Solutions, a leading innovator and manufacturer of proprietary pre-hospital medical components and technology for tactical and civilian applications, and Guardian Capital Partners, announce the acquisition of TraumaFX Solutions, Inc. (TFX).

TraumaFX is the global market leader in innovative medical simulation and training technologies that improve survivability of severe injuries on the battlefield and in civilian casualty situations. TFX specializes in high-fidelity, rugged simulators that deliver the most lifelike experience for trainees while enabling field exercise in any environment and weather condition.

TraumaFX’s innovative platform, with its advanced sensor technology, monitors critical treatment procedures and wirelessly transmits data to trainers so instruction can be optimized in real-time. After-action reporting provides objective feedback to leaders and staff confirming competencies, capabilities, and readiness.

“With a growing need to deliver trauma response capabilities in many environments, the addition of TraumaFX provides our customers a continuum of capabilities, from training support to market leading products, that will enhance their ability to respond when required,” said Ross Johnson, TacMed CEO. “Tactical Medical Solutions’ mission is to lead in trauma response and minimize preventable death. That starts with training and ensuring responders have access to life-saving medical technology. We are pleased to add TraumaFX to our portfolio as nothing on the market creates a more realistic and effective training environment than the TFX product line. We know it will support our clients’ efforts to deliver on their critical mission.”

