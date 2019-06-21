Israeli pharma-tech company Syqe Medical has launched the pharmaceutical-grade metered-dose cannabis inhaler, enabling physicians to prescribe precise dosages meeting pharmaceutical standards.

Image: Syqe Inhaler is the world's first ever non-combustion drug delivery device. Photo: Courtesy of John Miller from Pixabay.

Syqe said that its advanced inhaler is set to be the world’s first drug delivery device for precise dosing of cannabis and the launch reflects its mission to transform medical cannabis into a mainstream medical treatment.

In addition, it marks the culmination of eight years of research and development and rigorous testing through multiple clinical trials including four years of paving a novel regulatory path.

The Syqe Inhaler and supporting clinical research is expected to unlock the global medical cannabis market by eliminating uncertainty in dosage administration and alleviating physician concerns with adverse events and psychoactivity.

The Syqe’s breakthrough drug delivery technology involves complex respiration technique automation, electronic selective dosing and remote clinical monitoring and dose control,

The inhaler is expected to enable greater physician adoption of medical cannabis, along with expanding the applicability of the platform well beyond cannabis.

Syqe Medical CEO and founder Perry Davidson said: “80% of cannabis patients inhale the plant. For too long, physicians who wish to treat these patients have been without the most basic clinical knowledge on dosing, efficacy and adverse events of cannabis.

“For eight years Syqe has been developing proprietary technologies for the administration of raw plants, and through our clinical trials we were able to determine the recommended dosage of inhaled cannabis down to the microgram.

The company said that Syqe Inhaler is the world’s first ever non-combustion drug delivery device to receive the regulatory approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health as a medical device combined with cannabis.

Syqe said that the cannabis in the Syqe inhaler is produced under controlled pharmaceutical conditions, complying with good manufacturing practices (GMP) and the inhaler is marketed and distributed by Teva Israel for purchase by licensed patients in Israel.

Davidson added: “This launch marks the beginning of a new chapter in pain treatment, one in which physicians can confidently prescribe precise dosages of cannabis, and patients can reap the rewards, effectively and responsibly.”