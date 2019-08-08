Image-guided technology is a critical component of modern neurosurgical practice, especially when dealing with deep-seated lesions

Image: Synaptive developed Modus Plan and its BrightMatter AutoSeg feature with neurosurgeons in mind. Photo: Courtesy of VSRao from Pixabay.

Synaptive Medical, a leader in transforming how surgeons access and use enriched patient data, announced the US launch and availability of Modus Plan featuring BrightMatterTM AutoSeg.

This release provides the additional capability of automated tractography segmentation into patient-specific bundles of interest. Modus PlanTM, previously referred to as BrightMatterTM Plan, will supplement Synaptive’s fully integrated suite of surgical technologies, including its robotically controlled microscope, Modus VTM.

Historically, it has taken significant time for surgeons to manually generate tractography, which has been one of the limitations to widespread adoption of this useful patient-specific information. Each patient’s neuroanatomy consists of unique patterns of white matter that indicate key areas of the brain that control function. Synaptive’s Modus Plan software automatically generates dynamic whole-brain tractography. This new capability takes it one step further by visually segmenting these tracts into patient-specific bundles, thereby providing surgeons valuable information about areas of the brain during surgical procedures.

Synaptive developed Modus Plan and its BrightMatter AutoSeg feature with neurosurgeons in mind. Image-guided technology is a critical component of modern neurosurgical practice, especially when dealing with deep-seated lesions, as standard anatomical approaches may not take into account critical white matter tracts. Automatically segmented tractography can be imported into image-guided systems, including both Synaptive’s BrightMatter Guide and third-party systems. With this preoperative and intraoperative use, automated segmentation is foundational to surgical planning, decision-making during surgery and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

“To help surgeons provide safer care for their patients, it is critical that we streamline these procedures to save time. The potential clinical application of adding BrightMatter AutoSeg to our offering is substantial,” said Cameron Piron, President of Synaptive Medical. “In instances of brain cancer, tumor growth may distort patients’ white matter tracts, which may complicate planning a safe route of entry to the brain. Having easy access to quickly generated tractography before tumor resection procedures may be life-saving for patients. The latest enhancements to Modus Plan further demonstrates our dedication to delivering tools that assist neurosurgeons in providing optimal care for patients undergoing surgical procedures.”

The tractography segmentation feature is intended to be incorporated into hospital systems–subject to regulatory clearances—across multiple markets already using Synaptive’s fully integrated suite of neurological solutions delivering automation and product integration to deliver better patient outcomes.

Source: Company Press Release.