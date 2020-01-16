Synaptive Medical, a leader in robotic surgical visualization, announced today the U.S. and Canadian availability of updates to its flagship surgical technology product, Modus V, a fully automated robotic digital microscope designed to assist surgeons in the operating room for a seamless surgical workflow. The latest product updates strengthen the robotic platform by adding 3D visualization and voice-activated control of the system from the sterile field.

Leveraging cutting-edge optical design, Modus V includes high-powered optics and enhanced video processing to provide unobstructed, clear and now three-dimensional views for any surgical approach. The voice-activated control feature augments the existing automation characteristics of the system, including AutoFocus control and hands-free camera positioning using tracked instruments, to eliminate the need for manual adjustments common with conventional visualization tools. Combined with a 4K 3D digital monitor, this system supports a much more ergonomic and effective approach to microsurgery.

Cameron Piron, president and co-founder of Synaptive Medical, stated, “These new features unlock the platform’s use for a wide range of cranial and spinal procedures, supporting our commitment to provide surgeons the tools and information they need to deliver less invasive care for their patients.”

“Integrating voice control is a modern approach to connecting surgeons with their technologies in a way that allows them to maximize the benefits of the system to provide better surgical treatment,” added Brad Fernald, Synaptive’s director of surgical product management.

Synaptive Medical plans to expand access to these new features to select regions globally following this initial release in the U.S. and Canadian markets.