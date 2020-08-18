Swift Biosciences is engaged in providing next-generation sequencing assay technologies that propel genomics, translational, and clinical research

Swift Biosciences develops Swift Normalase® Amplicon Panel. (Credit: Belova59 from Pixabay.)

Swift Biosciences, Inc., a leader in the commercialization of DNA and RNA Library Preparation Kits recently launched a new ACE2 Swift Normalase® Amplicon Panel (SNAP) to further research on the main functional receptor for viral entry of Coronavirus. With global numbers of COVID-19 cases increasing, Swift remains committed to providing tools to advance disease research. Human ACE2 has been identified as a key receptor for SARS-CoV-2 host cell entry. The study of the ACE2 receptor protein holds many keys to understanding transmission, infection rates, and genetic variants that may play a role in susceptibility and severity. Expanding research of this important receptor will impact our understanding of SARS-CoV-2 infection, in addition to making advancements in precision medicine and personalized treatments for COVID-19.

“The ACE2 SNAP panel is an important part of ongoing research into the SARS-CoV-2 host cell entry” said Jordan RoseFigura, PhD, head of Amplicon development at Swift Biosciences. “Sequencing ACE2 has the potential to provide insight into disease outcome and facilitate further investigations. We developed our panel to optimize ACE2 sequencing data and accommodate many research studies. Combining this design with our SNAP workflow allows scientists to sequence ACE2 from a wide variety of sample types.”

The ACE2 SNAP panel relies on Swift’s industry leading patented design of a single-tube multiplex PCR reaction and offers 100% coverage of coding sequences with on-target specificity and coverage uniformity >95%. The PCR1+PCR2 workflow generates robust libraries from low input quantities of DNA. Libraries can be quantified and normalized by using our Swift Normalase® reagents. ACE2 Swift Normalase® Amplicon Panel workflow lends itself to automation and high-quality scalable results. Data Analysis and interpretation is now available through Swift’s VarSome platform.

Source: Company Press Release