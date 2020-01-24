The retrospective study, entitled Choice of Steerable Sheath Impacts Contact Force Stability During Pulmonary Vein Isolation, was conducted by Drs. Dipak Shah, Cardiologist, and Evan Hiner, Cardiology Fellow, at Ascension Providence Hospital

Baylis Medical's SureFlex® Steerable Guiding Sheath (CNW Group/Baylis Medical Company Inc)

A study has found that use of Baylis Medical’s SureFlex Steerable Guiding Sheath results in greater contact force stability for radiofrequency ablations in pulmonary vein isolations.

Stable contact force has been linked to more effective ablations, a therapy in which radiofrequency energy is used to create a lesion in cardiac tissue to restore proper heart rhythm.

The retrospective study, entitled Choice of Steerable Sheath Impacts Contact Force Stability During Pulmonary Vein Isolation, was conducted by Drs. Dipak Shah, Cardiologist, and Evan Hiner, Cardiology Fellow, at Ascension Providence Hospital. It was presented at the AF Symposium 2020 poster presentation on January 23.

“Consistent contact force from a steerable sheath is essential to delivering effective ablations,” said Dr. Shah. “In evaluating the contact force of two commonly used steerable sheaths, the SureFlex Steerable Guiding Sheath and the Agilis™ NxT Steerable Introducer, we found a higher ratio of efficient ablation lesions suggested by a greater stability in contact force with the SureFlex sheath.”

The SureFlex sheath was engineered to provide reliable performance through superior curve retention and consistent sheath tip contact force. The device also features an advanced sheath-to-dilator design for controlled crossing of the septum, and intuitive and high-precision steering.

“When designing the SureFlex sheath, we worked to understand and address the needs and pain points of physicians in regard to steerable sheaths. We are pleased to see the results of this study demonstrate the SureFlex sheath’s ability to deliver reliable procedural performance,” said Robert Harrison, Director of Research & Development, Cardiology at Baylis Medical.