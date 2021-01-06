Through intelligent devices and data services, OrthoSensor quantifies orthopaedics to enable evidence-based treatments

OrthoSensor acquisition is expected to reinforce the foundation of Stryker’s digital ecosystem.(Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Medical technology company Stryker has acquired US-based privately held company OrthoSensor for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Dania Beach of Florida, OrthoSensor is said to be a key contributor to the digital evolution of musculoskeletal care and sensor technology for total joint replacement.

The company quantifies orthopaedics via intelligent devices and data services, which enable surgeons and hospitals to deliver evidence-based treatments for all healthcare stakeholders.

OrthoSensor’s advancements in sensor technology, along with expanded data analytics and increasing computational power, are expected to reinforce the foundation of Stryker’s digital ecosystem.

OrthoSensor’s intraoperative sensor to complement Stryker’s Mako SmartRobotics

The company offers Verasense intraoperative sensor, which has been used with Stryker’s Triathlon knee system since 2011. Verasense is a sensor-assisted device used during primary and revision total knee arthroplasty (TKA).

The intraoperative sensor complements Stryker’s Mako SmartRobotics, and enables to improve the robotic workflow through one complete data-driven feedback mechanism.

OrthoSensor also offers OrthoLogIQ cloud-based data collection and reporting system that incorporates data from Verasense sensor-assisted TKA with patient demographics and patient reported outcome measurements (PROMs) from hospital information systems.

In addition, MotionSense remote patient monitoring wearables and mobile applications connected with the OrthloLogIQ cloud-based data platform are expected to further improve the insightful data analytics capabilities of Stryker.

Stryker orthopedics and spine group president Spencer Stiles said: “Smart devices and implants will play a big role in orthopaedics and we are excited for OrthoSensor to join Stryker as we continue to innovate and advance smart sensor technologies, including intraoperative sensors, wearables and smart implants across our joint replacement business.

“Patient recovery will become more active as real-time measurement on key performance insights drive improved outcomes and patient satisfaction.”

In November 2020, Stryker agreed to divest its total ankle replacement product line and assets in order to satisfy regulators and clear the way for its acquisition of Wright Medical.