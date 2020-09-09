The latest product of this partnership is the Canon Cartesion Prime Digital PET/CT and the first one has been installed in the heart of Southern Nevada at SDMI's Anthem Campus

Canon Cartesion Prime Digital PET/CT. (PRNewsfoto/Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Im.)

A 12-year-long collaboration with Canon Medical Research USA, Canon Medical Systems Japan and Southern Nevada outpatient radiology leader Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI) has resulted in the development of 3 PET Scanners, each generation more advanced than the last.

This premium digital PET/CT scanner was designed to help health care providers deliver more personalized care, features include:

Half the Dose – Patients will receive a significantly lower dose of radiopharmaceuticals in comparison to conventional PET/CT Scanners.

Half the Scan Time – With patient comfort becoming more and more the focus of healthcare offering half the scan time goes a long way to reducing anxiety.

Twice the Image Resolution – The benefits of this new scanner go beyond patient comfort, doctors will see 2x the resolution giving considerably better image quality for diagnoses and treatment planning.

Other patient-centric design aspects include a more comfortable patient bed that adjusts making it easier to enter and exit the machine as well as making it more comfortable during the study.

PET/CT scans are utilized to diagnose a variety of illnesses including cancer staging and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s & Dementia. SDMI will be scheduling patients on this new scanner beginning September 2020.

Source: Company Press Release