Masimo SafetyNet. (Credit: Business Wire.)

-Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) is one of the first institutions worldwide to use Masimo SafetyNet™ to monitor in-hospital patients, as the network seeks innovative solutions to care for the surge of patients infected by COVID-19. Masimo SafetyNet is an innovative, economically scalable cloud-based patient management platform designed to help clinicians care for patients remotely in hospital settings and in non-traditional settings and circumstances.

The telehealth solution uses a tetherless, wearable single-patient-use sensor to monitor patients with clinically proven Masimo SET® pulse oximetry, and is designed to help manage the surge in COVID-19 patients while maintaining the safety of other patients and providers, allowing hospitals to expand patient remote monitoring into alternative care spaces, including overflow locations, emergency recovery facilities, and home care settings.

Aldo Carmona, MD, St. Luke’s Senior Vice President of Clinical Innovation and Chairman of the Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care, said, “This technology is game-changing in light of the crush of demand on our hospitals during this COVID-19 pandemic. With this wearable device, we can create temporary, pop-up respiratory monitoring units as needed to meet the changing patient volumes and track employees’ health in their homes if they have been exposed to COVID-19, the flu, or any other serious illness.”

Designed to track the blood oxygen saturation and respiration rate of patients who are hospitalized or quarantined at home, Masimo SafetyNet combines tetherless SET® pulse oximetry with a proprietary remote data capture and surveillance platform accessible from a patient’s Android or iOS smartphone or smart device. Monitoring key physiological data can help provide clinicians with an accurate snapshot of a patient’s systemic health and facilitates awareness of the need for rapid execution of treatment decisions that can be life-saving.

Patients are provided with a multi-day supply of single-patient-use sensors and access to the Masimo SafetyNet mobile app. With clinical feedback from St. Luke’s led by Dr. Carmona and from University Hospitals led by Dr. Peter Pronovost, Masimo SafetyNet has been designed for easy, intuitive use to provide customized, interactive CarePrograms that align with expert guidance on COVID-19. Monitoring data collected by the sensor is shared with the patient’s smartphone using a secure Bluetooth® connection. Twice daily, or as directed, the CareProgram can be configured to actively notify patients to answer questions such as, “are you having trouble breathing?” and “what is your temperature?”, and pushes these responses along with the monitoring data to clinicians for evaluation. CarePrograms are fully customizable to accommodate each institution’s protocols, each patient’s needs, and any changes in COVID-19 guidance—and can be updated through the cloud by providers even after being deployed, for maximum flexibility as situations evolve.

In addition to COVID-19 CarePrograms, Masimo SafetyNet can be configured for more than 150 other CarePrograms for use with COPD, heart failure, oncology, and other patients.

On March 30, patients at St. Luke’s University Health Network Bethlehem diagnosed with COVID-19 were outfitted with Masimo SafetyNet. Non-COVID-19 patients are also being monitored with this system in general medical-surgical units.

St. Luke’s plans to use the Masimo SafetyNet tetherless sensor and cloud-based surveillance system to monitor upwards of 2,000 hospitalized patients and lower acuity cases in the home. These may also include staff and patients who are quarantined at home with the virus.

“Our patients at St. Luke’s have the most sophisticated and reliable respiratory monitoring available anywhere,” Dr. Carmona said. “We know that continuous physiologic monitoring with Masimo’s Patient SafetyNet improves outcomes and saves lives. The ability to extend that capability to patients in non-traditional settings and at home during this crisis with Masimo SafetyNet is transformative. Only through our relationship with Masimo could this have been possible.”

