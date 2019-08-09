The Duo System features the only implant on the market that combines PEEK, titanium, and graft containment mesh elements

Image: Duo angled instrumentation system. Photo: courtesy of Spineology Inc.

Spineology has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a new Duo angled instrumentation system.

The angled instrumentation, which complements the Duo lumbar interbody fusion system, enables surgeons to efficiently address the L4-L5 disc space in cases where the iliac crest avoids collinear access to the disc space.

Duo angled instrumentation system

The Duo system is claimed to be the only implant on the market, which combines PEEK, titanium, and graft containment mesh elements.

Filled with bone after insertion, the implant holds the capacity to form a large and endplate-conforming graft pack, which can extend up to 30mm in width to maximise load-sharing and minimise point-loading.

Upon completion of filling, Duo implant delivers 70% more load-sharing surface area compared to a 22mm width traditional lateral implant of the same length.

The system’s features enables to reduce subsidence, enhance spinal correction maintenance and facilitate an advanced fusion.

Duo system will also significantly minimise the surgical access required to place the implant compared to traditional lateral systems.

The system will reduce the retraction-related neurologic deficits commonly associated with the lateral approach, by minimising the neural and soft tissue retraction typically required in these surgeries.

Dr. John Malloy, from Fort Lauderdale of Florida, said: “Accessing the L4-L5 disc space when a high crest is present can be very challenging, especially when using a bladed retractor.

“Compared to the traditional lateral systems I have used in the past, the design of the Angled Duo Portal Tube and supporting Angled Instrumentation makes these cases much easier as it allows me to quickly access the disc space, perform an efficient thorough discectomy, and place an implant with significantly less retraction of the soft tissue and neural structures.”

Spineology offers anatomy-conserving spinal technologies to surgeons and their patients. Its surgical techniques conserve spinal bone, ligament and muscle tissue.