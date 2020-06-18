MIS Ultra is a suite of minimally invasive integrated instrument and implantable device solutions designed to optimise spinal fixation and restoration

Spinal Elements introduces MIS Ultra Platform for spine surgery. (Credit: Pixabay/kalhh)

US-based medical device company Spinal Elements has launched its MIS Ultra platform of products and procedures, designed to minimise the unintended consequences of spine surgery.

In addition, the solution minimises the unintended consequences of spine surgery for patients and reduces procedural complexity for surgeons and surgical teams, said the company.

Spinal Elements president and CEO Jason Blain said: “We are thrilled to introduce the MIS Ultra brand to help demonstrate the compelling power of these innovative and differentiated organically-developed solutions.

“We expect that our most recently released products in this arena, including Katana, will drive company growth, as will the next several products and procedures in this series of introductions anticipated throughout 2020 and 2021.”

MIS Ultra platform is designed to reduce disruption of skeletal and muscle tissue

While conventional MIS procedures have been focused on the size of the incision required for access to the spine, the new MIS Ultra product suite considers the implications of spine surgery after the procedure is being performed.

The company said that the surgical instruments of the MIS Ultra platform have been designed to reduce the disruption of the patient’s skeletal and muscle tissue.

The implants have been designed to balance the loads shared between them and the body, preventing disruption of the patient’s surrounding healthy anatomy.

Increased reliance on intraoperative computed topography (CT) scans or fluoroscopy for imaging purposes is an additional requirement for many other MIS solutions. The imaging sources subject the patient and operating room staff to radiation.

Spinal Elements said that its MIS Ultra products are specifically designed to require less intraoperative imaging, and reduce the need for radiation-emitting equipment.

The Katana Lateral Access System, the most recent MIS Ultra platform release, will minimise the unintended consequence of approach-related post-operative thigh pain, while reducing surgical complexity for the surgeon and surgical support staff.

Spinal Elements is focused on the design, development and commercialisation of a portfolio of systems, products and technologies for spine surgery procedures.