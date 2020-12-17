Spinal Elements acquired Benvenue’s Luna XD implant system, Orbit discectomy system, and manufacturing production equipment

Spinal Elements acquires Benvenue Medical Assets. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Spinal Elements, a US-based spine technology firm, has acquired certain assets from Benvenue Medical, a developer of MIS lumbar fusion systems, for an undisclosed amount.

The assets acquired by Spinal Elements include the Luna XD multi-expandable lumbar fusion device and the Orbit Articulating Discectomy System.

In addition to the Luna XD implant system and Orbit discectomy system, the company has acquired Benvenue Medical’s manufacturing production equipment.

Spinal Elements also intends to relocate the operations to its headquarters in Carlsbad, California, with plans to integrate the acquired assets and relaunch the Luna and Orbit products by the second quarter of 2021.

Spinal Elements president and CEO Jason Blain said: “The acquisition of these Benvenue assets marks another transformational MIS investment for Spinal Elements. We believe we have an exceptional opportunity to advance these novel Luna XD and Orbit technologies as part of our MIS Ultra platform of products and procedures.

“We are thrilled with the quality of the clinician adopters and feedback we have received in our market diligence. Luna XD and Orbit integrate well with our vision of delivering innovative and differentiated technologies that enable fundamental shifts in MIS spine surgery, including site of care in both hospital and ASC settings.”

Benvenue developed Luna XD system for implant delivery and Orbit system for discectomy

Benvenue has recently rolled out the new generation Luna XD system, built on the years of experience with a previous generation device.

Luna XD system is designed to facilitate the surgical delivery of an implant through a posterior minimally invasive surgical (MIS) access point.

The device offers an enhanced footprint previously achievable only through an anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) or lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF) approaches.

Furthermore, the device can expand up to 16mm in height, to help restore intervertebral spacing and lordosis and help achieve sagittal alignment.

The Orbit system comprises articulating and rotating discectomy instrumentation that leverages a minimal posterior incision or MIS tubular approach for effective disruption and removal of disc tissue while preparing the end plates for fusion.

Jason Blain added: “We are excited to get back into manufacturing and will be deploying a hybrid supply strategy, leveraging our manufacturing expertise to build a world-class operation while continuing to partner with external suppliers as well.”

Spinal Elements provides design, development, and commercialisation of a full-range systems, products, and technologies for spine surgery procedures.