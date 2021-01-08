Spectrum Solutions has announced it has partnered with Steribottle to provide its innovative SDNA-1000 Saliva Collection Device for the COVID-19 population testing directive in the UK. Rollout of this extensive countrywide testing mandate includes every UK citizen once a week.

“Even with new vaccines, it is more important than ever before to increase the rate of testing,” said Stephen Fanning, President and CEO of Spectrum Solutions. “Many countries are experiencing skyrocketing rates of infection. It is vital to global health and safety for individuals and governments to be aware of accurate infection rates and geographic hot spots in order to plan and execute effective healthcare strategies and initiatives. We are very proud to partner with Steribottle in this fight against COVID-19 in the UK.”

“Testing is the purposeful pursuit of knowledge and understanding. It’s not only a window providing visibility into the disease but provides a quicker path to informed decisions and treatment,” said Luke Fisher, CEO of Steribottle. “The Spectrum saliva-based testing solution provides a validated system and proven process that safely mitigates unnecessary exposure.”

The Spectrum Solutions SDNA-1000 Saliva Collection Device was the first saliva-based solution to receive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 testing. It supplants the need for the painful nasal swab process with a more accurate and pain-free saliva collection process. This easy-to-use option was engineered to eliminate user collection errors and provides a path for at-home sample self-collection that mitigates downstream exposure risks by delivering in-device viral inactivation. Offering the safest & most robust biomaterial for detecting COVID-19, the Spectrum SDNA saliva collection system provides over 10 days of post-collection stability with no degradation in sample efficacy.