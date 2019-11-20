The facility currently features 15,000 square feet of new Class 7 clean room space for production of complex catheter sub-assemblies

Image: New Class 7 clean room space for production of complex catheter sub-assemblies. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Spectrum Plastics Group – a leading medical components and contract manufacturer – announces the completed expansion of its Sandy, Utah operation. The company has now doubled the site’s footprint and established a 100,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The Spectrum Plastics Sandy, Utah operation is the Center-of-Excellence of the company’s Vascular Technologies division, and it is also the former headquarters of Apollo Medical Extrusion, now part of Spectrum Plastics Group.

Today, Apollo™ is the advanced extrusion technology brand of Spectrum Plastics and represents industry-leading, quick-turn and custom tight tolerance microbore and multi-lumen extrusion. Powered by Apollo™ technology, the facility will now also encompass full-scale catheter sub-assembly and manufacture as part of Spectrum Plastics Group.

Spectrum Plastics projects that the expansion will create over 100 new jobs for operators, technicians and engineers. The facility currently features 15,000 square feet of new Class 7 clean room space for production of complex catheter sub-assemblies; a dedicated area for the Apollo™ Space Camp experience and training; and new braiding, coiling, reflow, tipping and flaring catheter development equipment. To further enhance the customer experience, it boasts additional front office and meeting room space.

“This expansion is instrumental to accommodating the growth we’ve had while maintaining our excellent quality, service and lead times,” Matt Bills, senior vice president for the Spectrum Plastics Vascular Technologies division and co-founder of Apollo™ Medical Extrusion, said. “Our top priorities have always been industry innovation and improving the customer medical device development experience. With this expansion, we will better serve our customers’ long-term catheter manufacturing needs.”

The new facility expansion will support the growth of both microbore extrusion and full-scale catheter manufacturing for Spectrum Plastics. New technology features will include a state-of-the-art extrusion line with advanced controls and equipment to produce small to medium-sized runs of drawn polymer monofilament, predominantly aimed at braiding applications for MRI-safe catheters. Spectrum Plastics will be able to bring their extensive material extrusion experience to this growing monofilament application.

