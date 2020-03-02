Spaulding Clinical is responsible for conducting the trials and providing the necessary support services including clinical trial recruitment, conduct, and laboratory assessments

Spaulding Clinical Research wins contract from FDA. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/The U.S. Food and Drug Administration.)

Spaulding Clinical Research today announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Division of Applied Regulatory Science to conduct multiple clinical trials in various therapeutic areas of interest. They have kicked off this agreement with $5 million of clinical trial work to be run in 2020. Spaulding Clinical is responsible for conducting the trials and providing the necessary support services including clinical trial recruitment, conduct, and laboratory assessments.

The objectives of each trial vary considerably among different therapeutic areas, but all address important regulatory science questions in today’s pharmaceutical market.

“We are happy to partner with the FDA to help address agency questions about various classes of drugs. Spaulding Clinical is perfectly suited to conduct these trials as we have the right-sized project management and principal investigator team that will be able to give the FDA office the attention they need,” said Cassandra Erato, CEO at Spaulding Clinical Research.

Spaulding Clinical has been working with the U.S. government on clinical trials over the past seven years. “We began conducting clinical trials for the FDA to explore a model to screen new drugs for prolongation of QT. Through this work and resulting publications, we have developed a productive partnership,” said Dr. Jay Mason, chief medical officer at Spaulding Clinical Research.

Source: Company Press Release