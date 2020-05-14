Spartan voluntarily recalled 5,500 of its Covid-19 testing products at the start of May due to concerns raised by Health Canada

Medical device regulations across the world have been relaxed in order to speed up the Covid-19 response

Spartan’s Covid-19 test recall in Canada illustrates the challenges surrounding rapid medical device approvals, says an analyst.

The Ontario-based biotech firm received accelerated approval for its rapid coronavirus testing kit in April — but has voluntarily recalled the product after regulatory body Health Canada expressed concerns over the efficacy of the test kit.

Dr Azadeh Laffafian, a medical device expert at analytics firm GlobalData, said this recall is “not surprising” due to the extraordinary circumstances under which devices are being fast-tracked through regulatory frameworks.

Laffafian said: “While the fast-tracking of medical products to address Covid-19 is important, it is also imperative that proper screening and quality assurance takes place.

“Spartan’s test kit was approved by Health Canada in April in an expedited fashion. However, in early May, the test was recalled due to concerns regarding efficacy of its proprietary swab.

“Spartan is currently working on addressing these concerns and is hoping to quickly bring the product to market.”

Spartan Covid-19 test

Spartan’s test for diagnosing Covid-19 involves taking a DNA sample from a patient using a swab.

The sample is placed in a cartridge, and then inserted into a Spartan Cube — a handheld, portable DNA analyser that can detect whether the virus is present and can produce results in less than one hour.

The test, which had already received a CE mark for use in Europe as an IVD (in vitro diagnostic) medical device, was also approved by Health Canada on 13 April.

Following a $9.5m deal with Alberta Health Services (AHS) — the major governmental health authority in Alberta — 100,000 of Spartan’s testing kits, as well as 250 Spartan Cubes, were set to be rolled out in rural areas of the province.