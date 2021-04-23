The SoundBite Crossing System – Peripheral (14P) is a recanalization tool, designed to help physician’s placement of conventional guidewires or treatment devices in the intraluminal space beyond chronic total occlusions (CTOs) in patients suffering from heavily calcified above-the-knee (ATK) and below-the-knee (BTK) peripheral artery disease (PAD)

The US FDA’s Centre for Devices and Radiological Health. (Credit: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Soundbite announces FDA 510(k) Approval for SoundBite® Crossing System – Peripheral (SCS-P) with the 0.014” Active Wire (14P).

The SoundBite® Crossing System – Peripheral (14P) is a recanalization tool, designed to help physician’s placement of conventional guidewires or treatment devices in the intraluminal space beyond chronic total occlusions (CTOs) in patients suffering from heavily calcified above-the-knee (ATK) and below-the-knee (BTK) peripheral artery disease (PAD).

“This approval is an important step in furthering our mission of making a positive impact on the lives of patients with critical limb ischemia (CLI) and challenging calcified BTK disease. We believe that this approval is very relevant as it represents the latest testament to our comprehensive and long-term commitment to revolutionizing the treatment of CTOs and PAD with our family of safe and effective Active solutions,” said Lori Chmura, President and CEO of SoundBite Medical.

The presence of CTOs and calcified lesions pose significant challenges in the endovascular treatment of PAD, including CLI. Critical limb ischemia is the most severe form of PAD and is associated with a high risk of major amputation, cardiovascular events and death.1 A mortality rate of 20% within 6 months after diagnosis and 50% at 5 years has been reported in patients diagnosed with CLI.2,3 Furthermore, CLI is associated with peripheral complications such as ulceration, gangrene, infection and a high risk of lower limb amputation estimated in 10%–40% of patients at 6 months, especially in non-treatable patients.4,5

The SoundBite® Crossing System – Peripheral (14P) consists of the reusable SoundBite® Console, a single-use sterile SoundBite® Active Wire 14P, and their respective accessories. SCS-P leverages Soundbite’s proprietary method to produce and safely deliver shock waves via guidewire platforms to selectively ‘micro- jackhammer” through calcified lesions. SCS-P is now approved in major markets with CE mark, FDA 510(k), and Health Canada approvals in both 0.018” and 0.014’’ platforms.

Source: Company Press Release