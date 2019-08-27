Soliton’s Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) device and treatment head system in preparation for the commercial launch of the product in the first half of 2021

Image: Soliton prepares to launch its RAP device. Photo: Courtesy of cbenjasuwan at FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Soliton, a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center (“MD Anderson”), today announced that it has engaged argodesign, an award-winning Austin, TX-based product design firm, to complete the industrial design and ecosystem for the Company’s Rapid Acoustic Pulse (“RAP”) device and treatment head system in preparation for the commercial launch of the product in the first half of 2021.

“This engagement with argodesign represents a culmination of years of research and development,” commented Dr. Chris Capelli, Soliton President, CEO and co-founder. “We are excited to join with argodesign to incorporate the previous engineering work in what we believe will be a user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing design. The result of this design effort will be a device that is a more user-focused iteration of our existing technology incorporating enhanced design and user interface.”

argodesign is a product design consultancy, growth partner to entrepreneurs, and incubator of new experiences. Founded in Austin, TX in 2014 and helmed by renowned design leaders Mark Rolston and Mark Gauger, argo approaches technology from a human perspective—where it can add value, and how it can positively affect the human experience. argo clients have included Magic Leap, United Rentals, Intel, and many others across the globe.

“Soliton’s technology has the potential to drastically improve treatments that are often painful, time consuming, expensive, and ineffective,” said Mark Rolston, Founder and Chief Creative at argodesign. “It has been rewarding to work alongside the Soliton team for the last few years to translate this groundbreaking approach into a device that is beautiful, friendly, and usable in the clinical environment.”

“This new device is designed with both the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite in mind and we are excited to begin efforts towards a commercially viable platform device,” commented Dr. Chris Capelli, President and CEO of Soliton.

Source: Company Press Release