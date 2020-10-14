Soin Neuroscience, a biotech startup based in Dayton, Ohio, has developed a novel implantable sacral nerve stimulator to treat bladder incontinence. As many as 46 million Americans 40 years of age or older have reported symptoms of urinary incontinence often due to a condition known as overactive bladder, according to the American Urological Association.

Soin Neuroscience has developed an implantable device where small electrical leads are placed in an area of nerves in the sacral foramen that deliver SNIs new proprietary algorithm and may improve symptoms. This technique is known in medical device circles as “Sacral Neuromodulation.”

“SNI’s new sacral nerve stimulation platform is unlike anything currently available in the market and I think has several advantages over current technology. I look forward to proving and testing our approach in an upcoming human study. Our platform is not used by any currently marketed neuromodulation devices and quite frankly, the current systems are not capable of replicating the SNI approach,” said coinventor Dr. Amol Soin, who is also the founder and CEO of Soin Neuroscience.