Smiths Medical deploys bi-directional interoperability with Epic at University Health System. (Credit: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)

Smiths Medical announced today that University Health System (UHS) in San Antonio, Texas has gone live with the PharmGuard Infusion Management Software System with Bi-Directional Interoperability with Epic.

Smart pump programming will allow Medfusion® 4000 pumps at UHS to be programmed with a few simple steps. The provider places the order, pharmacy verifies, and then the nurse sends program parameters to the pump to review and start the infusion. Interoperability can eliminate 75% of infusion-related medication errors.

Data from the Medfusion pump flows back into Epic supporting Auto Documentation, thereby assisting UHS clinicians in their speed and accuracy of medication documentation.

Smart pump programming and Auto Documentation are supported by Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE), an initiative by healthcare professionals and industry to improve the way computer systems in healthcare share information.

IHE promotes the coordinated use of established standards such as DICOM and HL7 to address specific clinical needs in support of optimal patient care. Effective interoperability and efficient workflows are possible by using IHE defined integration profiles that use established data standards for system integration.

