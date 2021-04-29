Acapella facilitates the removal of secretions for patients who have cystic fibrosis, COPD, and asthma

Medical devices maker Smiths Medical has introduced new acapella choice blue vibratory positive vibratory pressure (PEP) therapy system.

Acapella has been developed to facilitate the removal of secretions for patients who have cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, lung disease with secretory problems, and patients with atelectasis.

Vibratory PEP therapy is a drug-free supplemental treatment, which has the potential to minimise COPD flare-ups and hospital length of stay by 1.5 days.

Smiths Medical has designed the acapella choice blue therapy system to efficiently deliver medication when combined with a nebuliser.

The system allows to achieve PEP in any position, whether sitting, standing,, as well as lying down or Trendelenburg.

The acapella choice blue system will enable patients to easily adjust the resistance level to meet their therapeutic requirements.

Smiths Medical’s system also allows disassembling for easy cleaning and disinfection in different ways, including in the dishwasher

Smiths Medical clinical consultant Tom Wortham said: “The introduction of the acapella choice blue therapy system enhances the quality of life for those living with chronic respiratory conditions.

“These conditions are often characterized by frequent trips to the emergency department, hospitalizations and significant impact on the daily activities of living.

“The acapella choice blue system is a solution designed to meet the needs of these patients and positively impact their quality of life by decreasing hospital length of stay and exacerbations of their disease.”

