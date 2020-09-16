Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living

Smith+Nephew teams up with Avail Medsystems. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Smith & Nephew plc.)

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces it has teamed up with Avail Medsystems (Palo Alto, CA) to provide remote, real-time collaboration services to its customers, directly in the OR. Smith+Nephew is the first Orthopaedics company to work with the Avail System and, starting immediately, will bring the power of remote collaboration to facilities across its extensive customer base.

Streamlining procedures in both hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) is becoming increasingly important with operating room space at a premium. By utilizing the Avail Procedural Telemedicine™ System – a remotely accessible console with an integrated split-screen display, multiple remotely controllable HD pan-tilt-zoom cameras, and an ability to remotely annotate over live video – Smith+Nephew will offer its customers the option of remote procedure support, proctoring and collaboration where space, or other restrictions, are a concern. It enables sales representatives, medical education professionals and visiting surgeons who are not physically in the OR to still actively participate in a case.

“Smith+Nephew has been at the forefront of medical education for decades; and now with the evolving dynamic of limiting personnel in the OR, they have once again stepped up to help solve a problem where a critical need existed,” said J.W. Thomas Byrd, MD, Orthopaedic Hip Specialist at the Nashville Hip Institute. “By working with Avail Medsystems, they are able to bring visiting surgeons and sales reps into the operating room using a fully interactive telecommunication format that can be superior to even having the actual person being there.”

Avail’s System does not replace a person being in the operating room, but rather augments the procedure being performed in a way that previously was not possible. Avail has already begun placing their consoles, free of charge, in hospital and ASC facilities nationwide and offers companies like Smith+Nephew a time-based subscription, usable at their discretion, to access consoles across the Avail network.

“We have been exploring options for remote access in hospitals and ASCs and have found that the Avail System checks many boxes for both Smith+Nephew and our customers,” said Cindy Walker, Senior Vice President Global Medical Education for Smith+Nephew. “The ability to tap into the extensive facility network they are building and eliminating the need for Smith+Nephew, or our customers, to invest in capital is an important option for us.”

To help further drive OR efficiency, Smith+Nephew recently introduced its INTELLIO™ Connected Tower Solution which uses a centralized app to wirelessly connect and control the major components of an arthroscopy surgical tower from outside the sterile field. Avail’s System brings a similar dynamic to the OR by changing the way we think about performing procedures.

“We’re thrilled that Smith+Nephew is offering Avail’s Procedural Telemedicine solution to complement their highly innovative products,” said Daniel Hawkins, CEO Avail Medsystems. “When technology can help remove the historic requirement for physical presence in the operating room to collaborate during a procedure, clinical education and access to specialized medical expertise has no boundaries.”

Source: Company Press Release