Movendo's HUNOVA robotic rehabilitation system. (Credit: Smith+Nephew)

Smith+Nephew has collaborated with Movendo Technology to add the personalised robotic patient rehabilitation capability to its Real Intelligence digital ecosystem.

Under the marketing collaboration, Movendo’s personalised robotic patient rehabilitation capability will be combined with Smith+Nephew’s Real Intelligence enabling technology solutions to create a fully digitised patient pathway from the pre-op stage to post-rehab phase.

The collaboration, which has been launched in Europe, will be expanded to other regions in the near future.

Movendo CEO Simone Ungaro said: “We are extremely proud and excited about this new partnership that will make robotics-assisted surgery and rehabilitation an integrated, more effective and engaging process.”

HUNOVA, the multifunctional rehabilitation device from Movendo, has the potential to analyse 130 different biomechanics parameters of the lower limb before and after surgery, thereby helping to generate a functional evaluation knee index.

It will help to deliver a personalised patient recovery programme to support the return of strength and function of the joint’s articulation. The index allows extension to the hip and ankle.

Smith+Nephew’s Real Intelligence ecosystem enables to solve clinical challenges through the continuum of care including patient engagement, pre-operative planning, digital and robotic surgery, post-operative assessment, and outcomes measurement.

The CORI Surgical System, which is Smith+Nephew’s next generation robotics-assisted platform, is expected to be launched in Europe during the first half of 2021. It was already introduced in the US last year.

Smith+Nephew EMEA president Peter Coenen said: “By combining our innovations in robotics-assisted surgical systems with HUNOVA Robotic technology, we bring together personalised implant placement and soft tissue balancing with a rehabilitation treatment to deliver greater benefits to patients, accelerate recovery and improve function.”

In September last year, Smith+Nephew agreed to acquire extremity orthopaedics business from Integra LifeSciences for $240m.