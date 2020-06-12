The INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution uses a centralized app to wirelessly connect and control the major components of an arthroscopy surgical tower from outside the sterile field, helping to streamline procedure support
Smith+Nephew, the global medical technology business, today announces the launch of its new INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution which wirelessly connects and remotely controls multiple Sports Medicine systems from outside the sterile field.
Today’s surgical environments can be challenging to navigate in both hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) where space is at a premium. The INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution uses a centralized app to wirelessly connect and control the major components of an arthroscopy surgical tower from outside the sterile field, helping to streamline procedure support. The integrated solution features a remote control, on-screen display optimized for surgeon workflow, and a cloud-based image management portal.
The components that make up Smith+Nephew’s INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution include:
- The LENS Connected Tower app which remotely manages patient work lists, captures images and videos, and controls COBLATION and resection settings wirelessly.
- The LENS 4K Imaging System, which provides the option to view key settings of DYONICS POWER II Control System and WEREWOLF COBLATION System on the surgical display, based on surgeon preferences.
- The DYONICS POWER II Control System, which enables powerful and precise soft-tissue and bone resection with the proven DYONICS shaver hand piece and PLATINUM blades. The wireless module enables connectivity with the LENS 4K Surgical Imaging System to display shaver speed and resection mode on the surgical display.
- The WEREWOLF COBLATION System, which uses RF technology to precisely remove, address and treat damaged joint tissues. The WEREWOLF wireless module connects with the LENS 4K Surgical Imaging System to display COBLATION mode and AMBIENT temperature on the surgical display.
- The MY.INTELLIO cloud-based portal, which expands the functionality of the LENS 4K app for secure, HIPAA-compliant storage of patient images and video captured during cases. MY.INTELLIO helps support post-surgical workflows by managing patient data and allowing access anywhere within your professional network.
“Smith+Nephew is committed to finding innovative new ways for our customers to maximize the value of their capital investments, while minimizing the amount of equipment in the OR,” said Scott Schaffner, SVP and General Manager, Sports Medicine at Smith+Nephew. “The INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution does this by simply integrating components and enabling them to work together – driving workflow efficiency and making it easier for healthcare professionals to do their jobs.”
