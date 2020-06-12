Smith+Nephew, the global medical technology business, today announces the launch of its new INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution which wirelessly connects and remotely controls multiple Sports Medicine systems from outside the sterile field.

Today’s surgical environments can be challenging to navigate in both hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) where space is at a premium. The INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution uses a centralized app to wirelessly connect and control the major components of an arthroscopy surgical tower from outside the sterile field, helping to streamline procedure support. The integrated solution features a remote control, on-screen display optimized for surgeon workflow, and a cloud-based image management portal.

The components that make up Smith+Nephew’s INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution include: