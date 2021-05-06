ARIA Home PT will help patients to actively engage in their own care and recovery

Smith+Nephew’s new ARIA Home PT product. (Credit: Smith & Nephew)

Medical technology company Smith+Nephew has expanded its ARIA suite of solutions with the introduction of a new remote physical therapy product called ARIA Home PT.

By leveraging advanced technology and telehealth solutions from licensed physical therapists (PTs) and digital avatar-based guidance, ARIA Home PT provides customised experience for patients on their time and in their homes, while offering relevant actionable data for clinicians.

The new remote physical therapy product helps orthopaedic surgeons and PTs to efficiently complete the entire outpatient total joint replacement episode with improved outcomes.

Smith+Nephew’s new product uses an interactive experience to provide measurable improvements in patient adherence and cost reduction.

According to the company, the ARIA Home PT reported decreased readmissions (60%), outpatient visits (86%), home health visits (95%), and urgent care or ER visits (30%).

Smith+Nephew ambulatory surgery centres and digital health vice president Laura Rector said: “The launch of ARIA Home PT reinforces our commitment to help patients live a life unlimited via a full suite of products for the entire clinical episode of care.

“Now more than ever, remote telehealth solutions are critical to the success of our customers and the care of their patients.”

ARIA Home PT consists of an advanced technology, which enables patients to actively engage in their own care and recovery. It will also completely provide each patient’s progress to care teams.

The remote physical therapy product educates, engages and guides the patient through their PT regimen by using a 3D motion tracking technology-based solution at the patient’s home.

It also offers significant data for clinician and PT review, including number, duration and quality of reps on 25 different joints.

ARIA Home PT further offers the built-in ability for tele-consultation between patients and their clinicians.

In September last year, Smith+Nephew agreed to acquire extremity orthopaedics business from Integra LifeSciences for $240m.