Smart Medical's G-EYE 760R endoscope (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Smart Medical Systems Ltd)

SMART Medical Systems, a developer and manufacturer of innovative endoscopy products, announced a strategic distribution partnership empowering Fujifilm to commercialize SMART’s G-EYE® endoscope in Europe.

The G-EYE® endoscope is a conventional colonoscope onto which SMART’s G-EYE® balloon is integrated.

Withdrawal of the G-EYE® endoscope in the colon with the balloon moderately inflated centralizes the image in the colon lumen and flattens colonic folds. This effect is designed to provide enhanced visualization of the colon and was proven in numerous clinical studies to enable substantial increase in the detection of cancerous polyps which are the precursors of colon cancer (e.g., GIE Vol.89, No.3, 2019, p545-553).

The flagship product to be commercialized under the new partnership is the G-EYE® 760R colonoscope, integrating the G-EYE® Balloon Technology with Fujifilm’s ELUXEO system, and yielding a highly optimized colonoscopy system for screening, diagnostic and therapeutic colonoscopy.

“Our new partnership with Fujifilm is a solid and strategic relation substantiating our common efforts of making the G-EYE® balloon endoscope available to more hospitals and practitioners, starting in Europe,” said Gadi Terliuc, SMART’s CEO. “We are excited to make the product available by Fujifilm and gain market share with a clear focus on colonoscopy.”

