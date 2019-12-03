The SinuSonic is the only patents-pending treatment option available today that combines the delivery of acoustic vibrations with the application of oscillating expiratory pressure to relieve nasal congestion

Healthy Humming is pleased to announce positive topline data from a prospective outcomes study, which assessed the safety and efficacy of the SinuSonic, a nasal congestion treatment device that combines nasal acoustic vibration with oscillating expiratory pressure.

While chronic nasal congestion impacts millions of Americans each year1, currently available treatments, including pharmacologic and surgical options, demonstrate variable efficacy and side effects. The SinuSonic is the only patents-pending treatment option available today that combines the delivery of acoustic vibrations with the application of oscillating expiratory pressure to relieve nasal congestion. The latest independent study, performed at the Medical University of South Carolina, investigated both the safety and efficacy of SinuSonic for the treatment of nasal congestion.

“We were quite surprised at the effectiveness of the SinuSonic device for patients with nasal congestion. Our data, which will be presented formally early next year, showed significant improvement across all primary and secondary study endpoints after use of SinuSonic, including both objective and patient-reported outcomes,” said principal author, Zachary M. Soler, M.D., M.Sc. of the Medical University of South Carolina.

Topline outcomes from the study included:

Patients exhibited significant increases (15%) in Peak Nasal Inspiratory Flow2 (PNIF) within five minutes of using the device (p<0.001)

After two weeks of twice-daily use, PNIF scores increased over 30% versus initial baseline, a mean improvement of 25.0 L/min, which was both statistically and clinically significant (p<0.001)

The Nasal Obstruction and Septoplasty Effectiveness (NOSE) score improved from a mean 50.4 to 23.3, a difference which was both statistically and clinically significant (p<0.001)

Significant improvements were seen for all patient-reported outcome metrics at each time point, including symptoms of nasal congestion, nasal drainage, and sinonasal pressure

No major adverse events were detected, with 97.5% of subjects reporting no pain or discomfort at the study conclusion

At study completion, 87.5% of subjects noted they would recommend SinuSonic to a friend or family member

“We’re encouraged by the preliminary topline results from this phase I/II clinical trial,” said David Lewis, co-founder of Healthy Humming. “These results should give confidence to patients and physicians that SinuSonic is supported by scientific evidence demonstrating that patients not only feel better but have real changes in nasal airflow after using our device. We’re excited for the full study results to be presented and published next year. In the meantime, we look forward to spreading the word that SinuSonic is a great option for millions of Americans suffering from nasal congestion.”

