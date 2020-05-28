The device is also commonly used to measure fecal calprotectin, fecal lactoferrin and fecal occult blood to diagnose inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer

Simplix, a new stool sample collection container from Gaudlitz Plastic Technologies, is poised to streamline fecal testing through its unique design, which reduces the number of testing steps required from six to two.

Simplix’s customizable precision extraction stick, dual bayonet patented closure system, integrated dosing adapter and optional pre-filled buffer solution provides an improved alternative to traditional stool collection devices. Simplix is used to collect the sample, isolate the required quantity of the sample, dilute the sample with a buffer solution in the proportion required for an ELISA test, transport the sample to the laboratory and keep the sample stable until the test is run. The collection device eliminates the need for further extraction in the lab and is compatible with automated ELISA analyzers and manual ELISA test procedures.

Simplix is typically used for stool tests in the diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, food allergies and intestinal parasites. The device is also commonly used to measure fecal calprotectin, fecal lactoferrin and fecal occult blood to diagnose inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer.

“Usually you have a six-step process in fecal testing, but Simplix eliminates four of those steps,” says Adam Heinz, Director of Business Development for Gaudlitz. “Because you have precision dosing, it saves lab technicians a lot of time. And the reduction in processing steps saves the customer both time and money.”

The extraction stick is customizable in length, color and shape of collection grooves for an assay’s own specific volume requirement. The range of extraction stick designs facilitate safe, clean and easy sample collection. The stick is easily inserted through the integrated dosing adapter, which ensures the exact sample size is introduced to the tube. The collection grooves are designed specifically to promote dispersion of the sample in the buffer solution contained in the tube during vortex or centrifuge. Each device can hold 4 mg to 30 mg of a sample plus up to 2.5ml of buffer solution. Simplix components are also available in different color combinations, which can be customized to specific test procedures or designed in your company’s colors.

Source: Company Press Release