SimonMed partners with Philips for 3T MRI technology. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

SimonMed Imaging, a US-based outpatient imaging provider, has partnered with Royal Philips to deploy advanced 3T MRI Philips technology in its US centres of excellence.

The first MR systems to be deployed in California, Arizona, Illinois and Colorado, will comprise software and services that enhance diagnoses spanning from brain injuries, liver and cardiac disease, to orthopedic injuries.

The Dutch health technology firm said that the collaboration also aims to further enhance the patient experience and speed in diagnostic imaging.

According to the company, financial pressures and demands due to Covid-19, made imaging providers deal with increasing and aging co-morbid patient population, who require advanced care.

The new diagnostic techniques, including mapping the white matter to evaluate brain trauma, would support the diagnosis even in the challenging clinical indications.

Philips MRI System Ingenia Elition 3T delivers enhanced image quality

Philips MR systems are said to provide advanced MR imaging techniques, while facilitating clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient and RF designs.

Ingenia Elition 3.0T, a Philips MR System, is designed to deliver enhanced image quality and facilitates MRI exams performed up to 50% faster, said the company.

Also, the device offers up to 80% acoustic noise reduction, voice guidance, and comfortable table positioning for smooth and rapid exams, and superior sensing technology for patient comfort and enhanced workflow capabilities.

Furthermore, the partnership will enable SimonMed Imaging to provide enhanced comfort while reducing the chances of rescans.

SimonMed Imaging CEO John Simon said: “This collaboration with Philips focuses on going beyond routine 3T MRI imaging to deploy the most advanced technology, often only available to an academic center, in accessible and affordable outpatient practice to greatly enhance diagnoses from early post-traumatic brain injuries to the most subtle orthopedic injuries.

“Patients will literally have access to the entire spectrum of the newest techniques and enhanced diagnoses. Together with Philips, we continue our efforts to see beyond current technology as the rate of change is tremendous, and bring these powerful advancements to help benefit both providers and patients.”