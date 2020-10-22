Faced with increased financial pressures and demands due in large part to COVID-19, imaging providers are dealing with a growing and aging co-morbid patient population who need and deserve the most advanced care. Driving day-to-day operations, while planning for long-term strategies, are necessary to continue to deliver consistent, high-quality care. Together with their customers, Philips takes a systems view approach to imaging that delivers an end-to-end solution, helping provide consistently high-quality imaging services to referring physicians so they can deliver more definitive diagnoses, clear care pathways and more predictable outcomes for patients.

Patients are at the heart of the Philips MR System Ingenia Elition 3.0T, providing an experience to SimonMed Imaging that enhances comfort while reducing the likelihood of rescans [1]. With up to 80% acoustic noise reduction, voice guidance, and comfortable table positioning, patients are made to feel at ease, resulting in smoother, faster exams [2]. With revolutionary sensing technology, Ingenia Elition delivers innovative patient comfort and enhanced workflow capabilities for faster and more patient-friendly exams. This new paradigm in productivity applies to all anatomies and anatomical contrasts.