Image: The funding will be used to perform additional clinical trials across the company’s entire product portfolio. Photo courtesy of Tobias Dahlberg from Pixabay.

Medical device company Sight Sciences has secured in $56m (£45.6m) in new funding to speed up the growth of its OMNI Surgical System and TearCare System in the US.

The funding will also be used to develop a global commercial infrastructure in select international markets and to perform additional clinical trials across the company’s entire product portfolio.

Besides, Sight Sciences will use the proceeds to develop a pipeline of innovations in new ophthalmic categories.

The company has closed $31m (£25.2m) in Series D Preferred Stock financing led by KCK Group, a major investor in high growth medical technology companies.

MidCap Financial, a middle-market lender to healthcare companies, also took part in the funding provided to Sight Sciences. Earlier in 2019, MidCap and Sight Sciences entered into a $25m (£20.3m) debt facility.

OMNI Surgical System and TearCare System of Sight Sciences

Included in Sight Sciences’s surgical glaucoma product portfolio, OMNI Surgical System is a dually-indicated device that enables the performance of both trabeculotomy and transluminal viscoelastic delivery.

It is a manually operated device that facilitates the delivery of small amounts of viscoelastic fluid during ophthalmic surgery.

The system is also indicated to cut trabecular meshwork tissue during trabeculotomy procedures.

The multi-modal functionality included in OMNI Surgical System enables surgeons to target of all three sources of resistance in the conventional outflow pathway with a single device and single corneal incision.

Sight Sciences chief commercial officer Shawn O’Neil said: “The OMNI Surgical System has had great success in the established MIGS market in combination with cataract surgery and its use is expanding organically and quickly into Standalone MIGS.

“On the vision care side of the business, the early, yet substantial, market receptivity for TearCare implies a solid product-market fit and compelling demand in the underserved and rapidly emerging evaporative dry eye space. We’re looking forward to successfully developing and leading the Standalone MIGS market and Procedure-Based Dry Eye market with this growth capital infusion and partnership with KCK.”

Part of the company’s non-surgical Dry Eye product portfolio, TearCare is a software-controlled, wearable eyelid technology for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

The system is designed to deliver highly targeted and adjustable heat to the meibomian glands of the eyelids.

Sight Sciences claims that TearCare creates an attractive clinical and economic model for eye care providers, with its innovative, “equipment-light” product design and the intuitive procedure.

In June, the company recruited the first patient in the US multi-centre pivotal trial of TearCare for dry eye disease.

Olympia is a prospective, randomised and controlled study designed to assess TearCare against Lipiflow in the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The company will recruit 138 subjects at the trial across 10 centres in the US.